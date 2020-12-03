GPL Preview: Hearts of Oak versus Karela United

Hearts are yet to win a game in the season

After going two games without a win in the season, Hearts of Oak will be searching for their first victory in the Ghana Premier League this Friday at home.

They take on league leaders Karela United FC at the Accra Sports Stadium under a new trainer.



Serbian tactician Kostadin Papic was confirmed as new head coach of the Phobians on Tuesday replace Edward Nii Odoom.



The Phobians succumbed to regional rivals Inter Allies FC in their second fixture this term last weekend with a 1-0 defeat.



A fortnight ago, Hearts drew 2-2 with AshantiGold SC in their opening game of the campaign at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Papic who is making a return to the club for a second spell as head of the technical bench is expected at the dugout on Friday.

He was in charge of the Phobians from July 2008 to June 2009.



Papic has all players available for selection to face the in-form Karela on Friday evening.



Karela United FC are buzzing in confidence and are also in high spirits as they cover about 315km to Accra to face the Ghana giants on Friday.



The Pride and Passion lads are currently leading the premiership standings having won two and drawn of their three matches this campaign.



They beat Dreams FC 2-1 last Sunday at the CAM Park in Aiyinase to make it back-to-back victories.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey and his charges aim at consolidating their top spot by keeping their away momentum.



They held AshantiGold SC to a 2-2 stalemate at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi in their opening day mixture.



Adotey has full-strength squad to select from for Friday's match with the return of Sadiq Alhassan to full fitness.