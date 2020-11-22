GPL Preview: Hearts of Oak vs. AshantiGold SC

Hearts will play Ashgold on November 24

Hearts of Oak will begin their 2020/2021 season on Tuesday when they tackle AshantiGold SC at the Accra Sports stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

Due to a COVID-19 scare, the Phobians saw their match day one fixture against Aduana Stars supposed to take place last week postponed.



As they chase their first premiership title since 2009, Hearts of Oak target a win against AshantiGold.



Last season at the Accra Sports stadium, they two teams shared the spoils with a scoreless stalemate.



Abednego Tetteh and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen who have recovered from COVID-19 remain out of Tuesday's encounter.



New signings Victor Aidoo and Nuru Sulley are in contention for their debuts as they are listed in the match squad.

Nigerien international Abdoulrahmane Mamane Lawali is also in the squad and could be making his debut for the Rainbow outfit when selected.



AshantiGold travel to Accra for the crunchy encounter with the mindset of claiming a win or at least draw against Hearts of Oak.



The Miners would need some motivation, confidence and encouragement ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game next week.



They play Burkina Faso side Salitas FC in the first leg of the preliminary round next Sunday.



AshantiGold were held by Karela United in the opening fixture last week when they played out a 2-2 draw.

Samed Ibrahim and Mark Agyekum suffered injuries in the game against Karela which rule them out of Tuesday's game.



Youngster Emmanuel Owusu is also nursing an injury and is out of this encounter.



Coach Milovan Cirkovic will welcome right-back Kwadwo Amoako back from the Black Stars camp to face the Phobians.