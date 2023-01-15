GPL Preview: Karela United to lock horns with Aduana Stars

Karela United

Karela United will look to get back on track against high-flying Aduana Stars, who will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Sunday's clash at CAM Park.

Both teams are on opposing sides of the table. Aduana Stars are four points clear at the top, while Karela United have sunk into the relegation zone after seven games without a win.



Karela started the season well, picking up a few wins, but their performances in the last seven games have been dismal. They haven't resembled the Karela Ghanaians are accustomed to seeing. They play with no confidence, which has resulted in their poor run of results, and they must wake up to change their course, which is clearly relegation at the end of the season.



Karela United must be brave and approach the game with seriousness and full concentration from start to finish against Aduana Stars. They need a win, and if they get it, they can build on it to move up the standings.

Aduana are sitting pretty at the top, but they can't afford to lose points. They are aware that Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are sniffing around and cannot afford to relax their guard, so they are expected to go for victory against the struggling Karela. Aduana can go seven points ahead with a win over Karela.



With both teams expected to give their all, it's easy to predict a tough battle that could end in a tie, but the team that demonstrates more commitment and desire have a better chance of winning.



Both Karela and Aduana have won two of the last five meetings.