GPL Preview: Karela vs Asante Kotoko, Karela’s home invincibility put to test against league’s best travelers

The encounter certainly promises much for the football fan.

Karela United host Asante Kotoko in what is set to be a titanic encounter at the CAM Park this Sunday in a Ghana Premier League week 13 encounter.

Karela boast an overly impressive home record this season. They have comfortably beaten every opponent who has visited Nzema Aiyanse this campaign.



Among their victims are Inter Allies, Dreams FC, King Faisal, Elmina Sharks, Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC.



They have amassed a league-best 18 points at home, scoring 13 and conceding just 3 goals in the process.



Their home record is always a scare to visiting teams, but maybe not Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupine Warriors have the league-best away record and remain unbeaten on the road this campaign.



Kotoko in 6 away games have won two and drawn the remaining 4. They have kept 3 clean sheets during this period.



In essence, this is a meeting between the league’s best home team versus the best away side.



A win for Karela will see them extend their stay on top of the league while for Kotoko, victory should see them leapfrog their opponents.

FORM:



Karela Last 5 Matches: DWDWL



The home side are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches. They have lost just one in their last 5 games. In all they have picked up 8 points from a possible 15.



Asante Kotoko Last 5 Matches: WDLWD



Asante Kotoko’s record in last five games is quite identical to Karela’s. The Porcupine Warriors have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five league games.



They have picked up 8 points from an available 15 during this period.



PRE-GAME FACTS



Karela have won their last 6 home matches in a row



Karela United have won all but 2 of their 6 home games by a 2 goal margin or more.

Karela United have kept 3 clean sheets at home



There have been fewer than 3 goals scored in total in each of Asante Kotoko’s 15 games played this season (All Competitions)



There has been exactly 1 goal in 6 out of 12 Asante Kotoko’s Premier League games this season



Asante Kotoko have kept 3 clean sheets on the road in the league this season



PLAYERS TO WATCH:



DIAWUSIE TAYLOR:



The Karela hitman continues to prove himself on the big stage. Taylor has fired his side to the top, netting 9 goals so far.



Kotoko’s defense should be wary of the goal poacher as 95% of his goals have been scored in home matches.



Taylor is a modern-day coach’s dream striker as he can play through various tactical shapes and variations.

He will definitely be key for Karela if they are to win this encounter.



UMAR BASHIRU:



The midfielder faces his former side and he will be burning with desire to prove to them what they lost.



Aside desire, Bashiru has been exceptional for Karela from midfield this campaign.



His inclusion has certainly been worthwhile along this stretch and he will be orchestrating affairs from the pitch to help his side get positive results.



KWAME OPOKU



Despite going quiet in the last 2 games, Kwame Opoku is a dangerous attacker every defender should dread.



The former Nkoranza Warriors goal poacher is enjoying his debut campaign in Ghana’s top-flight with 6 goals scored so far.



He has contributed more than half the goals his side has scored in the league and with be their main goal threat against Karela.

FABIO GAMA



Asante Kotoko’s creator in Chief will once again be hoping to pull the strings from every part of the pitch to make a difference for the Porcupine Warriors.



The Brazilian has been impressive since his full debut against Liberty Professionals. As he has shown in previous games, allowing Gama much time on the ball could give him the opportunity to split open Karela’s defense and set Kwame Opoku in motion.



Match Officials:



REF: Mohammed Misbau



AR 1: Patrick Papala



AR 2: Emmanuel Dei



Fourth Official: Wiseman Ghansah