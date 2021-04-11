GPL Preview: Legon Cities versus Great Olympics

Legon Cities will host Olympics today

Legon Cities FC will tackle league leaders Great Olympics in a crucial regional derby on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 19 fixture.

Cities remain determined in their fight against the drop as they look at moving to the top of the premiership standings.



They are just one point above the relegation zone and win over Olympics will be very essential in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season.



The arrival of Bashir Hayford as head coach changed the status quo this campaign when the club started to win some matches.



Cities have four wins in the season and all came under Hayford but the last two months have been unconvincing.



The Royals have managed a single victory in their last seven league games, drawing four and losing two.

Niger international forward Victorien Adje Adebayor is ready to make his first appearance for the Royals on Sunday having trained with the team all week.



Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is also in contention for his first start this season.



The premiership leaders Olympics are going into regional derby with the mentality of consolidating the top spot of the league standings.



The Dade Boys have won all of the their last three league matches and seeking for a fourth straight victory on Sunday.



Olympics will complete a double over Cities if they beat them on Sunday. The reverse fixture ended 3-0 in favour of Olympics.

Annor Walker will once again miss the services of reliable defender Jamaldeen Haruna who is currently nursing an injury he picked at the national team training.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye is expected back in the team to face Cities. He missed the last game against Medeama SC last weekend.



Quaye and his brother Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye have a combined 9 goals for the Wonder club.



James Akaminko and Joshua Rhule were handed debut starts last week. They are expected to keep their places in the starting lineup in the derby on Sunday.