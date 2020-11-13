GPL Preview: Legon Cities vs Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities will play Chelsea on matchday one

Legon Cities FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea on matchday 1 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6pm at the Accra Sports Stadium



Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic knows expectations are high following their spending spree in the transfer window in which they captured legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan, teen-sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe, Baba Mahama and a host of other exciting talents.



The Royals have been tipped by bookmakers as one of the favorites to clinch the title at the end of the season.



But the more lenient fans would argue that it will take time before the new signings adapt to their new environment and competition; therefore, challenging for top 4 would be a more realistic goal.

Their opponents, Chelsea did also significantly improve the quality in their squad during the transfer window.



The Bibires bolstered their team by signing James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye, Edward Kpodo, Stephen Sarfo, Collins Ameyaw, and Mohammed Gouni



There is a new face in the Blues dugout as well, head coach Michael Hesse Odamten will be aiming to make a good first impression in his first competitive match since his appointment in October.



The 54-year-old trainer was a lot to prove in his debut season in Ghana’s top-flight division.

He has had previous stints with Cheetah FC, St Mirren and also served as a development coach for the Greater Accra FA.



Probable line-ups:



Berekum Chelsea XI



Samuel Adjei (GK), B.Abaidoo, Jorge Renchi, Nasiru Osman, Edward Kpodo, Henneh Augustine, James Wiafe, Jordan Opoku, Emmanuel Clottey, and Kofi Owusu

Legon Cities FC XI



Fatau Dauda (GK), Michael Ampadu, Suleman Mohammed, Isaac Paintsil, Yussif Fadili , Nicolas Mensah, Baba Mahama, Elvis Opoku ,Abdul Navi’s Iddrisu ,Jonas Attuquaye, Asamoah Gyan.



Match officials:



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALONGOULA & GILBERT ADOM MENSAH



4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM G. SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND AMENU