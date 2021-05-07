GPL Preview: WAFA take on Great Olympics

West African Football Academy

WAFA aim to make it three consecutive league victories as they square off against Great Olympics on Friday.

The Academy boys have been in good form recently, winning three of their last five games including a famous away win over Berekum Chelsea.



Currently, they have earned 32 points and would hope to increase their point tally on Friday.

Great Olympics, after their humiliating loss on matchday 21 bounced back with a win in the following matchday. They currently have 37 points and are still in contention to win the league title.



Great Olympics came out on top with a 1-0 victory in their previous meeting.