GPL Round Up: WAFA stun high flying Medeama on their own turf

Medeama SC

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded a slim over Bechem United at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak went into the game with a 7 year winless run against the Hunters at Bechem – but Ibrahim Salifu’s second-half strike gave them their third away win in the season.



The former Eleven Wonders midfielder weaved his way through the defence of Bechem United and smashed the ball into the bottom corner – beating goalkeeper Isaac Asempa for the opener.



The Hunters committed men forward in search of the equalizer and came close to doing so but Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah headed a goal-bound effort to keep the scoreline at 1-0.



Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Atta nearly let his team down twice – with two rush tackles but the defence stood resolute to keep things intact.



The Phobians held on to the match 1-0 – their first win at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park in Bechem since 2013.



The result takes them to second in the league standings with 40 points after 24 matches in the League.

Elsewhere at the theatre of Dreams at Dawu - Dreams FC condemned King Faisal to a 3-0 win. Abednego Asafo opened the scoring for the Still Believe lads in the 62nd minute with an easy tap in – before Sylvester Simba’s 85th and Emmanuel Ocran’s 88th-minute strikes respectively. Dreams FC have moved to 6th in the log with 37 points while King Faisal continues to languish in the relegation zone with 23 points after 24 games.



In Berekum, Abdul Basit, Paul Atta Agyei and Stephen Amankonah got on target as Berekum Chelsea beat AshantiGold 3-0 at the Golden City Park.



WAFA recorded yet another away win as they came from a goal down to beat Medeama SC 2-1 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa to register their second successive away win.



Elmina Sharks came from behind to draw 1-1 with Karela United FC at the Nduom Sports complex. Benjamin Boateng scored in the 72nd minute to cancel Reginald Antwi’s first-half strike.



And finally,



Eleven Wonders and Inter Allies settled for a pulsating 1-1 stalemate at the Nana Ameyaw Park at Techiman. The battle was a straight fight between two relegation-threatened sides in the Premier League. Mohammed Zakari netted for Inter Allies in the opening 14 minutes – but the hosts levelled things up three minutes into the second half through Clement Boahen. Eleven Wonders sit in the 14th minute with 27 points while Inter Allies occupies the bottom spot with 20 points.