1
Menu
Sports

GPL Scoreboard: Medeama beat Hearts 5-1 to go top, Olympics, King Faisal battle relegation

Hearts Of Oak 567689 Hearts of Oak lost at home

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Premier League returned with loads of action from match centres across the country on matchday 31.

The Accra Sports Stadium was where all the surprises and heartbreaks occurred as Accra Lions handed defunct league leaders Aduana Stars a 3-0 defeat at home.

Baba Salifu Apiiga scored the first goal in the first half, with Seidu Bassit and Evans Botchway scoring two late goals to seal the important three points in the match.

The defeat dented Aduana's chances of winning the league title as Medeama took advantage to overtake the Ogya lads and become the new league leaders.

Medeama SC produced a five-star performance to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak by 5-1 to become the new league leaders in the Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Derrick Fordjour, Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu and a brace from Jonathan Sowah sealed the win for the Tarkwa-based side, with Salifu Ibrahim scoring the only goal for the Phobians.

Relegation battlers, Great Olympics had to settle for a goalless draw against Karela United at the CAM park while King Faisal's woes deepened as they lost by 2-0 to Samartex 98.

Abednego Tetteh scored a brace in Goldstars' win over Tamale City to become the joint top scorer with Hafiz Konkoni and Sampson Eduku.

Defending Champions, Asante Kotoko, will take on Kotoku Royals in an away fixture on Monday.

Below are the results, league table and top scorers chart





JNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Related Articles: