GPL: Sharks, Dwarfs game to go on despite reported cases of Coronavirus

Some players have contracted the coronavirus

The Public Relations Officer for Elmina Sharks, Sedinam Nyamordey has disclosed to Happy Sports that their league opener against Ebusua Dwarfs will go ahead as scheduled despite the team recording cases of coronavirus.

Elmina Sharks announced on its social media handle that some of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus.



“We can confirm that some of our players have tested positive for COVID 19. They have since been isolated & responding to treatment. We wish them well & look forward to them joining us stronger”, the statement indicated.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Weekend Sports with Joe Debrah on Happy 98.9FM, Sedinam Nyarmodey said the players who tested positive are asymptotic.

“Some of our players have tested positive for the Covid-19 but they aren’t showing any symptoms. They have been isolated and are receiving treatment at the moment. They will be out for 14 days per the COVID-19 protocols”.



“I can also confirm to Happy Sports that we have been given the go ahead by the GFA to honor our game against Ebusua Dwarfs”.



On preparations ahead of the game against Dwarfs he said, “On the game, we have not beaten Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. The last time we met them we won the game by a lone goal at the Nduom Sports Stadium. As they are planning for revenge then we are also preparing for a repeat”.