GPL: Tricky ties for Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak on matchday 22

Kotoko will play Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko will face a tough test against Legon Cities as they travel to the capital to honour this matchday 22 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors dropped points at home against Medeama in their matchday 21 fixture at the Len Clay Sports Stadium, losing the game by 2-1 to surrender their position on top of the league.



Coach Mariano Barreto and his players will be hoping to reclaim their position on top of the league with a win against Legon Cities in this crucial fixture should Medeama lose at home.



Legon Cities are hoping to avoid relegation and will go all out in search of a win against Asante Kotoko.



The Royals managed to draw in their matchday 21 fixture against Dreams FC at home.



Legon Cities is placed in the 15th position on the league table with 23 points and a defeat could see them in the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities have been boosted by the return of Asamoah Gyan ahead of this game.



The former Black Stars captain made a return from injury to earn some game time against Dreams in that 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Asamoah Gyan is expected to get some game time against Kotoko and will be in search of his first goal of the season against the Ghana Premier League giants.



Elsewhere, Medeama have a chance to extend their lead on top of the table when they face Dwarfs in this matchday 22 fixture at the Akoon Park.



The Mauve and Yellow are looking confident in their league title ambitions after beating Kotoko last week.

Hearts of Oak will travel to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu in search of a win against Dreams FC.



Dreams FC have been solid at home in the ongoing season and will prove tough customers for the Phobians in this game.



Hearts of Oak are placed third on the league log with 34 points and a win could see them close the gap between them and league leaders Medeama and Asante Kotoko on second place.



Dreams on the other hand can catch up with the Phobians on 34 points should they secure a win.



Week 22 fixtures

Saturday



Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars



Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko



Sunday



Bechem United vs Inter Allies

King Faisal vs Karela



Medeama vs Ebusua Dwarfs



Elmina Sharks vs AshantiGold



Great Olympics vs Liberty Professionals



Dreams vs Hearts of Oak