GPL Update: Kotoko open a 4 point lead on the league table

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko extended their lead on top of the Ghana Premier League table following their 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Len Clay stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors came from behind to take all three points after Dennis Korsah had given the visitors the lead.



The Dwarfs captain scored from a powerful drive outside the penalty box of Kotoko, beating goalkeeper Razak Abalorah in the 26th minute of the game. That was the second consecutive time Kotoko had conceded the first goal in the last two games at home.



Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi scored his second goal of the season four minutes later, rising in the box to head home Christopher Nettey’s cross from the right.



Both team went into the break with a one goal apiece as the home side continued to press for the lead.



The recess provided both coaches time to speak to their players but it was Mariano Barreto whose talks yielded the most result as Gyamfi scored his second of the day after 52 minutes.





The Kumasi-based club are now unbeaten in the last three league games, scoring six goals during that time while conceding two.



They now stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points after Medeama and Olympics all lost their matches.



Kotoko are first, four points ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Great Olympics, who are all on 40 points.