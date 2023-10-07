GPL WK 4: Medeama SC beat Bechem United to record first season win

Medeama SC

Medeama pulled the chestnut out of the blazing fire with a comeback 2-1 win over Bechem United in their first ever success at the Nana Gyeabour Park in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, October 7.

Substitute Ebenezer Nkrumah's spectacular long range and Jonathan Sowah's sleek ensured the champions recorded their first ever win at Bechem.



The Mauve and Yellow effort silenced the home fans in Bechem as the visitors picked up their first ever maximum points at the venue.



Nkrumah picked his spot to deliver a thunderbolt to beat goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu with five minutes on the clock to bag maximum points.



Cephas Kofi Mantey opened the scoring for the Hunters in the 27th minute, clipping from close range to beat Felix Kyei.



The defenders of the visitors were caught ball watching as Cephas Mantey scored inside the box.

Medeama appeared disjointed in the first half with star striker Jonathan Sowah struggling to cement his role in the team.



The visitors returned from the break rejuvenated and began to pile pressure and take the game to the home side.



Jonathan Sowah clipped the ball past Benjamin Asiedu following a sublime pass from substitute Nana Kofi Babil.



Cometh the hour, cometh the man and substitute Ebenezer Nkrumah delivered a piledriver to deliver victory for the Ghanaian giants.



This was a spirited performance for the Mauve and Yellow and have now moved out of the bottom zone on the table.

With an outstanding match against Nation FC on October 19, Medeama will now shift their focus to their Capital City match against DC United in Washington - the United States of America.



