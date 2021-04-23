GPL WK21 Preview: Inter Allies, King Faisal lock horns in relegation showdown

Inter Allies

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) is getting fascinating at both ends of the league table.

The bottom half of the table looks very congested with only nine points separating bottom placed Inter Allies and Aduana Stars who are 10th on the league log.



Inter Allies would continue their quest to catch up with those above them when they take on fellow strugglers King Faisal at the Theatre of



Dreams on Sunday and a win for either side would be a big boost to escape relegation this season.



League leaders Asante Kotoko would welcome the most in-form team in the GPL, Medeama, who have recorded five wins from seven matches and occupy fourth spot on the table.



The Porcupine Warriors who have the best defence in the league would be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table while Medeama could leapfrog their counterpart if they should cause an upset at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Accra Hearts of Oak would travel to Anyinase to face Karela United who dipped in-form considering their excellent run in the first half of the season.



Karela United is yet to win a game in the second round and would have a stern task against the Phobians who have been good on the road.



AshantiGold SC who are the top scorers of the league (29 goals) would take on Bechem United while Liberty Professionals would be looking for their third successive win when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



WAFA who are unbeaten at home this season would be looking to continue their home invincibility when they host Eleven Wonders who are winless in three matches and are a point outside the relegation zone.



Below is the full fixture list for week 21:

Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Great Olympics (Saturday)



Obuasi: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama SC (Saturday)



Sogakope: Liberty Professionals vs Berekum Chelsea (Saturday)



Sogakope: WAFA vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday)



Accra: Legon Cities vs Dreams FC (Sunday)

Anyinase: Karela United vs Hearts of Oak (Sunday)



Obuasi: Ashantigold SC vs Bechem United (Sunday)



Dawu: Inter Allies vs King Faisal (Sunday)



Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Elmina Sharks (Sunday)