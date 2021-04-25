GPL: Watch Emmanuel Gyamfi's goal against Medeama SC

Asante Kotoko skipper, Emmanuel Gyamfi was on the scoresheet in his side's 2-1 defeat to Medeama SC on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

The defeat is the first under Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto as Yaw Preko’s side overtakes them for the top spot.



The Porcupine Warriors took the lead in the 12th minute of the game when Gyamfi diverted Imoro Ibrahim's cross into the net.



He was left unmarked in the box and he punished Medeama by slotting home the opener.



His goal was not enough as Prince Opoku Agyemang bagged the equalizer in the 30th minute before Richard Boadu's long-range drive beat Abalora to seal all three points for Medeama.

The Mauve and Yellows have now moved to 36 points, while Asante Kotoko drop to second place with 35 points.



Watch Gyamfi's goal against Medeama SC below:



