GPL: Watch Prince Opoku Agyeman's equalizer against Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC forward, Prince Opoku Agyemang scored for his side in their 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko on matchday 21 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The victory moves The Mauve and Yellows to the top of the Premier League standings with 36 points, while Kotoko drops to second place with 35 points.



Agyemang bagged the equalizer in the 30th minute after Emmanuel Gyamfi had given Kotoko the lead in the 12th minute at the Obuasi Len Clay.



And just before the stroke of half-time, Richard Boadu saw his deflected effort swerve Razak Abalora for Medeama’s second to seal all three points.

Watch Prince Opoku Agyemang's goal against Asante Kotoko below:



