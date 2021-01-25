GPL Week 10: Berekum Chelsea, Hearts scoreless stalemate

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea and Accra Hearts of Oak settled for a goalless draw game at the Berekum Golden City Park in match-day 10 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Going into the game with the home side as favourites having won most matches at the same venue in the past, Hearts were confident of turning the fortunes in their favour especially with Coach Kosta Papic as their lead technical man.



However, Hearts had to contend with the absence of in-form attacking midfielder Umar Manaf due to yellow card accumulation and his absence was really felt with the away side creating few opportunities.

The results temporary lifted the Phobians into the second spot with 16 points in a congested league table at the top end with Kotoko, AshantiGold and Bechem United all on 16 points.