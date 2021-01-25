GPL Week 10: Dreams, Elmina Sharks record wins

Logo of Ghana Premier League

Match-day 10 of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League witnessed some interesting results at various league centres.

A last-minute gasp by Ishmael Hammond from penalty spot was enough for Elmina Sharks to defeat Bechem United 2-1 at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.



Prince Okraku scored in added time for Eleven Wonders as they edge King Faisal who are rock bottom having recorded one win so far this season.



Joseph Esso scored a brace as Dreams FC thumped Liberty Professionals 4-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Ebusua Dwarfs were held to a 1-1 draw by West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Berekum Chelsea was held to a scoreless game by Accra Hearts of Oak at the Golden City Park on Sunday.



Hearts were missing the services of in-form attacking midfielder Umar Manaf due to yellow card accumulation and his absence was felt with the away side creating few opportunities.



The results temporarily lifted the Phobians into the second spot with 16 points in a congested league table at the top with AshantiGold and Bechem United also on 16 points.



The other game which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium also saw Great Olympics held at home by league leaders Karela United.

The results do mean Karela United extend their lead at the top with 18 points while Great Olympics stay in the sixth position with 15 points.



The first match of week 10 played on Friday saw Legon Cities annihilate AshantiGold 5-2 as they moved from the bottom of the league into the 15th position.



Below are the results of some fixtures:



Legon Cities 5-2 AshantiGold

Great Olympics 0-0 Karela United



Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts



Dreams 4 -1 Liberty Professionals



Medeama 2- 1 Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA



Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United



Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal



Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars (Late Kick Off)