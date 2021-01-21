GPL Week 10 Preview: Legon Cities vs. AshantiGold

Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC will be entertaining Ashanti Gold SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night in a matchday 10 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals recorded their very first victory of the season a fortnight ago when they beat WAFA SC 1-0 in Accra.



Cities will be seeking for a second win and very first back-to-back home victories of the premiership this campaign.



Bashir Hayford and his men are rocking bottom of the league standings with only 6 points as they have lost 5 out of 10 matches.



The Royals are three points adrift the safety places and a win against AshantiGold will see them move out of the relegation zone.



Hayford will be welcoming playmaker Baba Mahama back to his team after serving a suspension in the last game against Aduana Stars.

Central defender Francis Nicholas Mensah is expected back to the starting lineup to face the Miners from Obuasi.



Asamoah Gyan remains out with an injury.



AshantiGold SC will have their eyes set on the top spot again as they travel to the capital to face Cities at Accra Sports Stadium this Friday after losing their grip last weekend.



The Miners were held to a scoreless stalemate at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi last Sunday which made them unable to consolidate their 1st position.



Milovan Cirkovic and his arsenals have not lost at the Accra Sports Stadium this season after two visits.

AshantiGold drew 2-2 with Hearts of Oak in matchday two before beating Great Olympics 2-1 coming from a goal down.



The Gold and Black outfit are sitting at the 2nd position on the premiership standings with just a point behind leaders Karela United FC.



Recording a victory on Friday against the Royals will see them reclaim the top spot ahead of their fixture against Asante Kotoko SC the next weekend in Obuasi.



Amos Addai and Dacosta Boadu remain unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries.