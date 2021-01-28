GPL Week 11 Preview: Bechem United vs. Eleven Wonders

Bechem United

Bechem United will be tackling Eleven Wonders FC in a crucial regional derby on Friday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park in the Ghana Premier League.

After an outstanding start to the season where Bechem were the league toppers at the end of December 2020, they are currently struggling.



The going has been tough for the Hunters this year as they are still looking for their victory in 2021 after four matches.



Bechem has drawn two and lost two of all four matches played in 2021 including the 6-1 thrashing defeat to Hearts of Oak on 2 January.



The Hunters have also not won in their last two home fixtures with all of them ending in a 1-1 draw against King Faisal Babes and Dreams FC.



Kwaku Danso and his men will be aiming at ending the four-match winless streak on Friday against Wonders.

Bechem have a fully strength squad available for the derby.



On the other hand Wonders are yet to record a single win at away in the Ghana Premier League this campaign after five attempts where they drew at Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Liberty Professionals.



They lost the other two away matches to Inter Allies FC and Hearts of Oak.



As Wonders are making a 65-kilometre journey from Techiman to Bechem, they would want to change their status quo on the road.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu and his lads needed a goal in the additional minutes to overcome King Faisal Babes in the premiership last weekend.

Captain Simms Kwayie has recovered from a long-term injury and is available for selection for Friday's fixture.



First choice goalkeeper John Moosie was left out of last weekend's game against Faisal after his errors led to a 2-0 loss to Hearts of Oak a fortnight ago.



Moosie could be back in the match squad for the regional derby if selected by coach Osei-Fosu.