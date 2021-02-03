GPL Week 12 Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Inter Allies

Kotoko will play Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko host Inter Allies on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday evening seeking to return to winning ways after two games.

The Porcupine Warriors recovered from their shock 1-0 defeat at home to Aduana Stars to share the spoils against Ashanti regional rivals Ashantigold last weekend.



The record Ghana Premier League holders are back at their adopted venue in the capital where they tackle Eleven Is To One at the Accra Sports stadium.



Kotoko assistant coach Johnson Smith is under mounting pressure to rebound after picking just a point from a possible six in their last two matches.



Inter Allies have struggled since the start of the season as they lie bottom of the table, picking a paltry seven points their opening 12 matches.



Allies welcome back Richmond Lamptey and Mohammed Zakari who have been passed fit for the match.



However, Hashmin Musah is suspended for the match after picking a red card in their 1-0 defeat at home to city rivals Legon Cities.

On the balance of statistics, both teams have won three matches respectively and drawn thrice in eight matches with Allies last game against Kotoko ending in a 1-0 defeat to their opponent in the 2017/18 truncated league.



2013/14 Season: ?1. Inter Allies 0-1 Asante Kotoko – Tema ?2. Asante Kotoko 0-1 Inter Allies – Accra



?2014/15 Season: ?3. Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies – Kumasi ?4. Inter Allies 0-0 Asante Kotoko – Tema



?2015/16 Season: ?5. Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies – Kumasi ?6. Inter Allies 1-1 Asante Kotoko – Tema



?2016/17 Season: ?7. Asante Kotoko 0-0 Inter Allies – Kumasi ?8. Inter Allies 1-0 Asante Kotoko – El Wak



?2017/18 Season Truncated: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies – Baba Yara ?

2020/21 Season: ?9. Asante Kotoko ?-? Inter Allies – Accra ?10. Inter Allies ?-? Asante Kotoko- Accra.



MATCH DETAILS: ?Competition: Premier League – Week 12 ?Date – Wednesday, 3rd February, 2021 ?Time: 6:00pm ?Venue: Accra Sports Stadium ?Broadcast: LIVE on StarTimes (Adepa TV)



?MATCH OFFICIALS: ?Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey ?Assistant 1: Bawa Haruna ?Assistant 2: Alhassan Abdul Rauf ?4th Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim ?Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey



Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu