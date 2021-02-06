GPL Week 13 preview: Aduana Stars vs WAFA

Aduana are hosting WAFA

Aduana Stars have lost their spark at home and the Nana Agyeman Badu II park is no longer a fortress as they host WAFA on Sunday, 7 February, 2021.

Not that they have been losing in Dormaa but the Fire Boys are not clinical in front of their home fans.



It has been three draws, three wins and no defeat and per their standard, that is not good enough.



Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has side lying in sixth place on the Ghana Premier League table; four points behind leaders Karela United.



The former champions still have Yahaya Mohammed around and despite being on the wrong side of age, he has been scoring.



He should continue to get support from Flavien kongaza, Samuel Bioh and Bright Adjei

WAFA are poor travellers and have never won at Aduana Stars and it does not like history will be made this weekend.



The Academy Boys have lost two enterprising players- Daniel Owusu and Forson Amankwah- to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.



Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum is having a depleted squad with several players in the treatment room.



Midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena is in the treatment room and has been joined by the likes of Godwin Agbevor and John Tedeku.



But the good news is captain Abukari Ibrahim will be available after serving a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation.