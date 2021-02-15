GPL Week 14: Karela regain top spot, Dreams thump Aduana Stars

Karela United

The match-day 14 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) continued over the weekend with some interesting results.

Karela United bounced back from last week's defeat against Kotoko as they beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Umar Bashiru and Diawusie Taylor were on the scoresheet for Karela United while Benjamin Aquah scored the consolation goal for the "Mysterious" Dwarfs.



With Kotoko not in action this week, Karela United regained the top spot with 25 points.



Joseph Esso scored a brace as Dreams FC breezed past Aduana Stars 4-2 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Dreams FC have now accumulated 23 points from 14 matches and are level with Kotoko who have one outstanding game.



Medeama got back to winning ways as they edge Bechem United 2-0 to occupy the seventh spot on the table.

Hashmin Musah delivered a last gasp strike for Inter Allies as they held Liberty Professionals to a 2-2 draw at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.



Eleven Wonders dropped into the relegation zone following their 2-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.



Match-day 14 continues on Monday with Legon Cities taking on struggling side King Faisal with Great Olympics finishing off week 14 with a game against Elmina Sharks.



Some results of week 14:



Dreams FC 4-2 Aduana Stars



Liberty 2-2 Inter Allies

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-2 Karela United



Chelsea 2-0 Eleven Wonders



Medeama SC 2-0 Bechem United



WAFA 0-0 AshantiGold