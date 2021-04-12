GPL Week 19: Liberty Professionals win first game after six matches

Liberty defeated Sharks 4-0

Liberty Professionals recorded a shocking 4-0 over Elmina Sharks on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday.

The Dansoman lads who had won only one game in six attempts managed to reverse their misfortunes with the massive win.



Paul Kwame gave his side the lead inside 36 minutes with towering header as he soared above the Elmina Sharks defence to head home the opener against the run of play.



Back from recess, Liberty Professionals committed men forward in search of the second goal – and their efforts were rewarded 15 minutes into the second half when Simon Appiah scored the second goal in the 60th minute.



Kwaku Karikari converted from the spot for the third goal in the 80th minute – his fifth of the season.



Former Karela United and Asante Kotoko forward William Opoku Mensah was introduced five minutes from time – he wasted no time by registering his name on the scorers’ sheet for the fourth goal for Liberty Professionals.

The defeat is a first for former Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey who took over from Yaw Acheampong as coach of Elmina Sharks before the end of the first round.



He led Sharks to two victories against Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs.



Liberty Professionals are battling against the drop and the win against Sharks will do their confidence a lot of good. They sit in 17th place with 18 points, while Elmina Sharks lie 13th with 23 points.



GNA