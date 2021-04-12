GPL Week 19 wrap: Kotoko go top, Hearts fall in Obuasi

Kotoko are top of the GPL table

Kumasi Asante Kotoko assumed the top spot in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL) after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Francis Kumi and Godfred Asiamah were on the scoresheet for the Porcupine Warriors who have now accumulated 34 points followed by Accra Great Olympics still with 33 points after failing to beat Legon Cities who edged them 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak suffered a huge setback in their title aspirations after succumbing to 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ashantigold courtesy a late penalty strike by Amos Addai at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Aduana Stars recorded a resounding 3-1 victory against struggling side King Faisal. Benjamin Tweneboah scored a brace for the 'Ogyaa Boys' while Prince Acquah scored the other goal. Isaac Frimpong scored the consolation goal for the 'Insha Allah' Boys.



Ahmed Toure scored twice as Medeama beat Dreams FC who stretched their winless run to three games while West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) continued their unbeaten home run after beating Bechem United courtesy a first-half strike by Lawrence Agyekum.



Bottom placed Inter Allies recorded a massive 2-0 win against Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu with Suleman Nafui and Samuel Armah scoring for the 'Tampico' Boys



The biggest winners of match-day 19 were Liberty Professionals who thumped Elmina Sharks 4-0 at their newly adopted home grounds Sogakope Park while Ebusua Dwarfs were held at home by Eleven Wonders in Friday's encounter.

Here are the full results:



Sogakope: WAFA SC 1-0 Bechem United



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 3-1 King Faisal



Tarkwa: Medeama SC 2-0 Dreams FC



Dawu: Inter Allies 2-0 Karela United



Accra: Legon Cities 2-0 Great Olympics

Obuasi: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Chelsea



Obuasi: Ashantigold 1-0 Hearts



Sogakope: Liberty 4-0 Elmina Sharks



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Eleven Wonders