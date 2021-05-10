GPL Week 23: Kotoko stay top, Karela back to winning ways

Karela defeated Bechem 2-1

Asante Kotoko is top of the league standing at the end of match-day 23 following their impressive 3-1 victory against Dreams FC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Francis Andy Kumi, Micheal Vinicius and Abdul Ganiu were on the scoresheet for the Porcupine Warriors as they secured top spot of the league with 41 points.



Medeama SC could only manage a scoreless draw against Liberty Professionals at the Red Bull Arena moving them level on points (40) with Great Olympics who earned a 3-2 scalp over WAFA on Friday.



Karela United recorded their first win in the second round after edging Bechem United 2-1 at the CAM Park. Leading top scorer of the league Diawise Taylor took his tally to 13 goals for the season after giving the home side the lead.



Bechem United restored parity in the first half but Reginald Thompson's 75th minute strike proved crucial for the home side as they secured all three points.



Inter Allies bounced back to winning ways having lost their past three matches after beating Elmina Sharks 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Samuel Armah scored from the penalty spot early in the second half to give the Tampico Boys the lead with Andy Okpe also scoring from the penalty spot to secure a comfortable win for his side.



A late minute strike from Abdul Ganiu Abass was enough to secure a point for Eleven Wonders who held Ashantigold at the Len Clay Sports Stadium after David Abagna gave the home side the lead in the first half.



Benjamin Tweneboah’s solitary strike for Aduana was enough to secure the spoils for the Ogyaa Boys who defeated Berekum Chelsea in Dormaa.



The game between Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities was interrupted by some misbehaving fans with match officials feeling unsafe to continue the match.



Below are some results of week 23

Sogakope: WAFA 2-3 Great Olympics



Obuasi: Kotoko 3-1 Dreams



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea



Obuasi: Ashanti Gold 1-1 Eleven Wonders



Dawu: Inter Allies 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Sogakope: Liberty Professionals 0-0 Medeama



Anyinase: Karela United 2-1 Bechem United



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Legon Cities (Interrupted)