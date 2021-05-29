GPL Week 27 Preview: WAFA vs Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA will play Dwarfs on Sunday

WAFA have peaked at the right, gone three matches without a defeat and have the right form to put Ebusua Dwarfs to the sword on Sunday, 30 May 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Academy Boys are home to one of the exciting teams in the Ghana top-flight which makes the contest one to expect.



Holding Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw last week has been a real morale-booster and the positive effect will be to win against the Crabs.



Striker Justus Torsutsey is coming going after scoring in recent matches and it was his header in Obuasi which earned them that one point against the Porcupine Warriors.



Head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has the fulcrum of his team on holding midfielder Nii Gyashie Bortey who has been the unsung hero.



The one-time centre-back has been more than reliable and the unavailability of injured Michael Kyei Dwamena has been felt at all.

Also, inspiring duo Lawrence Agyekum and Enoch Asubonteng have helped shore up the midfield.



It looks like the tradition of home win will continue.



Dwarfs have lost their last four away matches and will cause a huge upset if they leave the stadium unscathed.



But the 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals last week will be crucial in their survival campaign and head coach Ernest Thompson will be hatching a strategy to stop