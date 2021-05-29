GPL Week 27 preview: Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea

Hearts are top of the GPL table

Leaders Hearts of Oak cannot afford to drop points Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in the late kick-off on Sunday.

The Phobians went top of the table last week after rivals Kotoko were held 1-1 at home by WAFA and that should be a warning that home advantage is no guarantee.



Hearts have won all their home matches (six on a row) since drawing 1-1 with Legon Cities in February during the first round.



Last week's 1-0 win at Eleven Wonders was big and better for the club who have been spurred on to end their title drought since 2009.



Head coach Samuel Boadu is getting his player selection right and bringing the best out of the likes of Kwadwo Obeng Jr, Salifu Ibrahim and Benjamin Afutu.



Judging from their last three matches, Hearts of Oak have not really missed the services of Frederick Ansah Botchway.

Striker Victor Owusu has been ever present and raring to go to keep them at the summit for another weekend.



Berekum Chelsea have been uninspiring this term and so less fancied to mount a strong challenge in Accra.



Their last trip ended in an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at Inter Allies and last week, playing at home, they rallied to draw 1-1 with Karela United.



It looks like the former champions have little water in their tanks to douse the fire of the Phobians.