GPL Week 3 Preview: Legon Cities vs Medeama

Legon Cities have a new coach after failing to win a game

Controversial Ghanaian coach Bashir Hayford takes charge of Legon Cities for the first time as they welcome Medeama in Accra on matchday-3 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Friday night.

The experienced gaffer returns to the dugout for the first time in nine-months after leaving his position as the head coach of the Somalia national team back in February this year.



Hayford is replacing Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjaktarevic who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in the Ghana league.



The tough-talking trainer will handle the Royals until the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Hayford has won the Ghana Premier League two times with Asante Kotoko in the 2007/2008 campaign and with AshantiGold SC in the 2014/2015 season.

He has also handled clubs like Heart of Lions, Power FC, Medeama SC and Ebusua Dwarfs all in the Ghanaian top-flight.



But his immediate assignment is against his club Medeama who are bruised after picking just a point from a possible six in their opening two matches.



It's a match that sees Samuel Boadu's Medeama go toe to toe with Bashir Hayford mega rich club in a tie that will provide both coaches with the opportunity to make an early statement of intent this term.



Cities drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea but got thumped by city rivals Great Olympics 3-0 - in a match which effectively ended the romance of Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjaktarevic.

The Wonder club bared their teeth in their previous Premier League outing against Legon Cities which saw the Accra side showcase the gap in quality that separated them from their city rivals last week after thumping them 3-0.



The Royals come up against a Medeama side which is desperate for oxygen after struggling in their opening two matches.



Bashir Hayford's side suffered a setback in their pursuit of a top-flight immortality at last week while Medeama are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Dreams FC.



It's a massive game for the two teams who are desperate to rewrite the wrong in the early stages of the season.

Legon Cities could welcome record-signing Asamoah Gyan into their fold with Medeama defender Ali Ouattara fit to play against the Royals in the capital on Friday night.



Cities have brought in a number of stellar players including the iconic Asamoah Gyan as well as former Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku and former Techiman City star Baba Mahama.



But the team is yet to jell after struggling in their opening two matches.



Medeama on the other hand, were shell-shocked at home after being held to a 1-1 draw by Great Olympics in Tarkwa two weeks ago.

Coach Samuel Boadu only returned to the touchline in their defeat at Dawu after missing the season's opener at home to the Wonder Club.



Whatever goes down on Friday night, Medeama must find a way out and win to restore the genuine-title contenders tag.



Cities on the other hand, are also in desperate need of of revival after picking just a point from two games.



Medeama beat the same side 2-0 at the Accra sports stadium in the truncated 2019-20 season.