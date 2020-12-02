GPL Week 4 Preview: Hearts target first win, Great Olympics face Ebusua Dwarfs

The match-day four of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League promises lots of excitement with some highly intriguing matches to be played at various league centers.

The first game of the week would see Elmina Sharks take on Aduana Stars at the Ndoum Sports Stadium on Thursday, December 3.



Aduana Stars have played two matches this season and are yet to record a win having drawn twice likewise their opponents who have drawn in their first three matches.



Aduana Stars would be hopeful of having their talisman Yahaya Mohammed back in action after he suffered a shoulder injury in their clash against King Faisal.



Friday’s matches would see Accra Hearts of Oak in action against league leaders Karela United in a highlight anticipated top liner for match-day four at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts have dropped five points from two games which have led to the demotion of Coach Nii Odoom with Kosta Papic set to take over.

Karela United is one of the high scorers for the season with five goals and is yet to lose a match this season as they will certainly be a hard nut to crack for the Phobians.



King Faisal would lock horns with Inter Allies on Friday as the “Insha Allah” Boys would be hoping for their first season win of the season at the Techiman Stadium.



Inter Allies would be confident going into the clash especially after their win against Hearts of Oak last Sunday.



Dreams FC would host Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu come Saturday. Black Stars all-time top goal scorer Asamoah Gyan is expected to start for the Royals following his impressive debut in their last match.



Dreams would be looking to bounce back from their painful 2-1 loss against Karela United last week.

Techiman Eleven Wonders would face off West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) while Berekum Chelsea would take on the scientific soccer lads, Liberty Professionals on Saturday at the Golden City Park, Berekum.



Accra Great Olympics would be at the Accra Sports Stadium, seeking to keep a place in the top half of the table when they come against Dwarfs who recorded their first win of the season against Berekum Chelsea last week.



Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold would not be in action in match-day four as they honour their return leg encounters in the CAF Champions League.



Therefore their matches against Medeama and Bechem United respectively have been postponed.