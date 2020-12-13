GPL Week 5 Preview: Aduana Stars vs Techiman Eleven Wonders

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars are searching for their first win of the Ghana Premier League season as they welcome Eleven Wonders to the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium on Sunday.

The Ogya boys have witnessed two draws in three games. The first was a 1-1 stalemate with King Faisal and the other was a goalless draw with Bechem United.



In their most recent league match, they lost 1-0 to Elmina Sharks away from home. So far, Aduana have amassed two points and are sitting in 17th place.



The Dormaa-based side are still searching for goals. They have scored just once (0.33 goals per game) and conceded twice (0.66 goals per game).



For Eleven Wonders, getting back to winning ways is their priority after failing to do so in their last two matches.



The Sure Wonders started the campaign brightly, clinching a surprising 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko in their opening game. They then went on to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at home on matchday two.

After the win, they have dropped five points (D1 L1). On matchday four, they could not make their home advantage count as they lost 1-0 to WAFA. Eleven Wonders are currently sixth on the league log.



The Techiman-based outfit have netted four times in four league games this season (1 goal per game) whilst conceding three (0.75 goals per game).



On head-to-head basis, Aduana Stars have been superior in the last three games (W2 L1).



The Ogya boys have netted seven during the period and conceded two. Eleven Wonders were 1-0 victors in their meeting last season.