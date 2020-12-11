GPL Week 5 Preview - Inter Allies vs. Bechem United

Inter Allies FC

Inter Allies FC will be looking for a rebound on Saturday when they take on Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The capital-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of King Faisal Babes FC in Techiman in their last league fixture.



Inter Allies currently lie at the 11th position managing a single victory from four matches so far in the season and drawn once and lost twice.



Head coach Tony Lokko has exited the club following a mutual termination on Wednesday leaving the position vacant.



Technical director and youth development director Henrik Peters Lehm takes over on the interim for Saturday's game.



Goalkeeper Rashid Seidu has been named the club's player of the month and is expected to replicate his form against the Hunters.

Richmond Nii Lamptey is expected to be fit for this weekend's match after missing the game against King Faisal through an injury.



Bechem United make a second trip to the Greater Accra this season aiming to protect their unbeaten streak after three games.



They opened their campaign in Dansoman where they held Liberty Professionals to a 1-1 draw coming from behind.



The Hunters have recorded a win and a draw in their other two matches against WAFA SC and Aduana Stars respectively.



Bechem have managed only a draw in their five previous games as guests to Inter Allies and have lost all of the last three in the Ghana premiership.

Kwaku Danso and his men would want to change the status quo on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Striker Prince Kwabena Adu didn't make the journey to Dormaa Ahenkro to face Aduana in the last fixture.



The prolific attacker is expected back in the fold for Bechem for the trip to Accra as he looks to find his mojo this campaign. He is yet to get to his best.