GPL Week 8: Kwame Opoku nets brace to steer Kotoko to 2-0 win against Liberty

Kotoko defeated Liberty 2-0

A first-half brace from prolific striker Kwame Opoku powered Asante Kotoko to a deserved 2-0 win against Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Scientific Soccer Lads at the Accra Sports Stadium today to honour a date on matchday eight of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league.



In a game where Brazilian midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama marked his debut for Asante Kotoko, the team from Kumasi dominated the opponent as they put up what could be said to be their best performance since the season started.



As early as the 10th minute, the new signing teed up striker Kwame Opoku to open the scoring for the Reds.



Unable to match the quality of the home team, Liberty Professionals conceded again eight minutes later.

It was no other person that deadly goal poacher Kwame Opoku who scored again to complete his brace.



With no goals in the second half, Asante Kotoko has cruised to a 2-0 win to ensure they merit the maximum points at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko has now climbed to 6th on the standings of the Ghana Premier League.