GPL Week 8 Preview: Great Olympics vs. AshantiGold

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics after back-to-back victories against Asante Kotoko SC and WAFA SC have drawn blank in their last two games in the Ghana Premier League.

They were held at home by Ebusua Dwarfs in a 1-1 stalemate in Accra and lost 2-1 to Aduana Stars last week in Dormaa Ahenkro.



The Wonder would want to turn things around and get back to winning ways when they tackle familiar foes Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday.



Annor Walker and his charges would at least aim at preserving their unbeaten streak at the Accra Sports Stadium this campaign.



Olympics have won three and drawn one out of the four games they have played at the National Stadium this season.



The Dade Boys currently sit at the 6th position on the log standings with 11 points. They will move to the top four places with a win on Sunday.

Gladson Awako has been one of the star performers so far in the season having won four man of the match awards and provided 4 assists in the process.



Awako has been nominated for best player of December and will be key if Olympics will clinch a victory over the Miners.



AshantiGold SC got back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over Berekum Chelsea coming from a goal down last weekend.



The Gold and Black side are journeying to the capital to face Great Olympics to look for their first win on the road this season.



In the previous three travels in the premiership, they have managed two draws and suffered a loss in the process.

AshantiGold have already visited the Accra Sports Stadium where he scored twice when they drew 2-2 with giants Hearts of Oak on matchday two.



Milovan Cirkovic will be missing the services of central defender Kwame Moses who is in the treatment room.



But the availability of Samed Ibrahim and Michael Enu gives the Serbian trainer options at the centre-back roles as he takes on Olympics.



The Miners are seated at the 4th position on the league log and could to be on top if they clinch victory on Sunday.