GPL Week 9 Preview: Aduana Stars v Legon Cities FC

Aduana Stars will be gunning to return to winnings ways when they host Legon Cities FC on Matchday 9 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Aduana Stars are heavily wounded following their 2-1 loss against Medeama SC last weekend.



The Ogya Boys will be hoping to quickly forget about the defeat in Tarkwa when they welcome Legon Cities FC to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Despite having a full-strength side lately, Aduana Stars are struggling to keep consistency, winning two, losing one, and drawing two in their last five games.



Paa Kwesi Fabin complained bitterly about the quality of players at his disposal and admitted there’s nothing much he can do about it but to continue squeezing their way in games.



It’s a clear indication that there are lapses in the Aduana team which Legon Cities FC could exploit when the two sides meet in Week 9.

Legon Cities FC will be brimming with confidence going into this very game after breaking their nine-match winless jinx in the 1-0 victory against WAFA last Friday.



The Royals could still be without their most expensive acquisition, Asamoah Gyan, for the match as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer in nursing an injury.



Cities coach Bashir Hayford knows too well about the terrific ground he’ll be leading his side into hence they are expected to be formidable on the day.



Aduana occupy the 12th position with 10 points from 8 games while Cities sit 16th with just 6 points.