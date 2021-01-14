GPL Week 9 Preview: Inter Allies vs Great Olympics

Inter Allies face their regional rivals

Inter Allies will be seeking to move out of the relegation zone when they battle city rivals Great Olympics at home on Friday.

The Eleven Is To One boys are placed 16th on the table after picking just two wins, five defeats and a draw so far in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Capelli boys suffered a 1-0 defeat at Berekum Chelsea to condemn them into the drop zone after just eight matches in the top-flight.



They are back in capital where they battle city rivals Great Olympics who themselves are desperate to rebound after losing 2-1 at home to Ashantigold at the weekend.



Allies coach Dani Mujkanovic will hope to reshuffle his cards as his side host the Dade Boys at the Accra Sports stadium.



The Croat replaced Bosnian Henrikh Lehm who has been recalled by Capelli Sport.



The former HB Koge developmental coach has supervised two matches so far - winning one and losing the other.

This will be the first match for newly-appointed Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko, who has replaced indisposed Annor Walker.



The Wonder Club made the surprised announcement this week following health concerns for Walker - who had steered the club so well at the start of the season.



Olympics lost their top-four position after losing 2-1 at home to now league leaders Ashantigold.



They will rely on captain fantastic Gladson Awako - who has been named the Nasco Player of the Month for December after a thrilling performance.



Olympics lie 7th on the table with 11 points from eight games.