GPL Week 9 Preview: WAFA vs Asante Kotoko

WAFA have not been at their clinical best at home this season but remain the overwhelming favourites on Sunday against giants Asante Kotoko.

The Sogakope-based side have won all but one of their home games but there have been questioning marks.



They seem to have a porous defence and have leaked in eight goals in four matches.



By their standards, just one clean sheet - the 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea- on the artificial pitch, is unacceptable.



Midfielder Augustine Boakye, who missed last week 1-0 defeat at Legon Cities, should be available for selection.



First choice goalkeeper Ferdinand Acquah lost his spot to Boliver Sarfo in the clash against Legon Cities but he could make a return to the starting XI for this big clash.

Kotoko have made some gains recently and the 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday has gingered the Porcupine Warriors.



But the Porcupine Warriors have not won in Sogakope since WAFA returned to the Ghana top-flight.



Stop-gap coach Johnson Smith has been getting the best out of his players and remains optimistic of returning home unscathed.



Striker Kwame Poku and Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama have peaked at the right time for this fixture.