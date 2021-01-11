GPL Wk 8: Ashgold silence Olympics to go top, Sharks hold Hearts of Oak

Ashanti Gold recorded their first away win of the season against Accra Great Olympics

Accra Hearts of Oak were held by Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex when they met in week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

After scoring 6 goals against leaders Bechem United on matchday 7, Hearts of Oak struggled in front of goal against Elmina Sharks.



Sharks had the opener in the first half through James Bissue. The former Hearts of Oak Midfielder had a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and made no mistake than to slot home the opener.



The Phobians came back into the game in the second after Victor Kweku Aidoo connected well to Manaf Umar’s cross to get the equalizer.



Sharks 1-1 Hearts#3Sports



pic.twitter.com/vcEioqPvp9