'GPL break affected us' — Berekum Chelsea coach

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Coach Christopher Enin of Berekum Chelsea has attributed the team’s inability to win its last three games to the break of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), following an injunction by officials of AshantiGold.

Ashgold it would be recalled placed an injunction on the league after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) demoted them to the lower ranks for match manipulation.

This notwithstanding, he explained that they were determined to bounce back to winning ways soon.

At a post match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium after their game with the ‘Ogya’ boys which ended in 2-1 in favour of the homesters Aduana FC, in a regional derby, he described the performance of the players as “not bad”.

“It’s not easy playing away games. If you play home games, you have the upper hand and you are used to playing on your field. It’s unfortunate but we would work at it and bounce back, ” he assured.

Coach Enin indicated that they had resolved to claim the maximum three points playing at home come Sunday against Olympics before the World Cup break, which he reckoned would be another tough, crucial encounter.

He said there were some players on the injury list who were not featured in the game because he had to rest them for Sunday’s match.

