GPL clubs pay tribute to late GFA Director of Competitions Mark Addo

Clubs observed a minute of silence in Addo's honour

Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs have paid tribute to the late Ghana Football Association (GFA) Director of Competitions Mark Addo across the country in week 12 games.

In a statement, the GFA confirmed Mark Addo’s sudden demise on Monday, January 9.



The country’s football governing body later said GPL clubs would show respect to him by marking a minute of silence across all games this midweek.



Videos and photos emerged from some centres of the teams observing the minute of silence from Wednesday and Thursday.



Dreams FC released a video of them paying respect to Mark Addo before kick-off in their game against Legon Cities on Wednesday at Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Premier League Twitter handle also shared images of clubs observing the minute silence in Thursday’s game.

The GFA says it will make a further announcement on funeral arrangements when it engages the family of Mark Addo.





