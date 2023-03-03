1
Menu
Sports

GPL going autonomous will solve officiating issues - Toni Aubynn

Toni Aubynn Gfa GFA Executive Council Member, Toni Aubynn

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association Toni Aubynn believes the Ghana Premier League going autonomous will solve bad officiating issues.

Complaints about bad officiating in the local league has been one of the constant issues being discussed.

Talking about how to attract fans to the stadia, Aubynn says fans don't go to the stadium because they think they the results of games alread.

"There are a lot of things that have to be done to attract supporters," he told Joy News in an interview.

"Thankfully, the league will be going into this league owners managed system; the autonomous league system.

"And I believe when we get to that point, officiating will be good. Because sometimes people don’t go to the stadium because they think they know results of games."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: