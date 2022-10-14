1
GPL injunction hearing: Court adjourns case to Thursday

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Human Right Court has adjourned AshantiGold's injunction case to Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The court could not pass a final judgement on the case after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appeared in court on Friday, October 14, 2022, for the hearing.

This means the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season remains suspended.

AshGold summoned GFA to the Human Rights High Court over claims of unjust demotion by the GFA after finding the club guilty of match manipulation.

The Miners filed an interlocutory injunction on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, which was granted.

The GFA put the 2022/23 season on halt on Thursday, September 29, 2022, following the injunction filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashgold and served on the GFA's lawyers.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found AshantiGold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 GPL season.

The DC demoted the two clubs to the country's third tier with all players and officials involved suspended.

However, the players involved have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration of sports after their appeal at the highest sports judiciary body.

