GPL leaders Aduana Stars drop points in 0-0 game against Karela United

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars couldn't extend their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League after they were held to a goalless stalemate by a stubborn Karela United FC side on Monday afternoon in a matchday 30 fixture.

The Ogya Boys did all could to break down a very composed, resolute, and stubborn Karela team at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes to the Aduana team that was held by bottom-placed Kotoku Royals FC in the last round, with Elvis Opoku coming back into the starting lineup in place of Godfred Opoku Wakii.



Eric Kwakwa, Zakaria Mumuni, and Shaibu Iddrisu also replaced Bright Enchil, Frank Owusu, and Emmanuel Gyamfi respectively in the starting eleven.



Karela head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko also altered the team that walloped Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the last match at the CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase with two changes.

Faruk Umar took the place of one of the goal scorers Abdul Karim Ayeh, whereas experienced defender Abdul Fatawu Mohammed came in for Samuel Atta Kumi.



The table toppers dominated the first half of the match from start to finish but couldn't make it count before the break.They failed to convert any of the chances that fell their way.



Aduana continued to dominate the match in the second half but still couldn't get the breakthrough as the gap between them and the second-placed team cut down to two points with four matches remaining to the end of the season.



Karela have stretched their unbeaten streak to three matches as they maintain their position on the league standings in 13th place with 39 points, two above the relegation zone.