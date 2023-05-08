0
Menu
Sports

GPL leaders Aduana Stars drop points in 0-0 game against Karela United

Aduana Stars 1 780x470 1 Aduana Stars

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars couldn't extend their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League after they were held to a goalless stalemate by a stubborn Karela United FC side on Monday afternoon in a matchday 30 fixture.

The Ogya Boys did all could to break down a very composed, resolute, and stubborn Karela team at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes to the Aduana team that was held by bottom-placed Kotoku Royals FC in the last round, with Elvis Opoku coming back into the starting lineup in place of Godfred Opoku Wakii.

Eric Kwakwa, Zakaria Mumuni, and Shaibu Iddrisu also replaced Bright Enchil, Frank Owusu, and Emmanuel Gyamfi respectively in the starting eleven.

Karela head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko also altered the team that walloped Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the last match at the CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase with two changes.

Faruk Umar took the place of one of the goal scorers Abdul Karim Ayeh, whereas experienced defender Abdul Fatawu Mohammed came in for Samuel Atta Kumi.

The table toppers dominated the first half of the match from start to finish but couldn't make it count before the break.They failed to convert any of the chances that fell their way.

Aduana continued to dominate the match in the second half but still couldn't get the breakthrough as the gap between them and the second-placed team cut down to two points with four matches remaining to the end of the season.

Karela have stretched their unbeaten streak to three matches as they maintain their position on the league standings in 13th place with 39 points, two above the relegation zone.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Related Articles: