GPL match preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Kotoku Royals

Berekum Chelsea

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to continue with action in midweek.

Over the past weekend, all 18 participating clubs featured in various games to clear matches on Week 27.



In midweek, clubs are returning to action to honour games scheduled to be played in Week 28.



One of the matches that will be played on Wednesday will be the encounter between Berekum Chelsea and Kotoku Royals.



Form Guide:



The home team, Berekum Chelsea could still finish the league season as champions of the division.

Now on 40 points and just seven points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, the Blues can win the league if the team manages to win all seven remaining fixtures of the campaign.



In the team’s last five matches of the season, Berekum Chelsea have won two, lost one, and drawn the other two.



If the team has the ambition to win the league, the side must focus on winning the upcoming game against Kotoku Royals to first break into the top four.



The opponent, Kotoku Royals are not doing that well this season and will not come easy.



In the preview of the Week 28 contest, we predict a tough game with the visitors expected to fight with the last breath to upset the odds to win the game.

Kotoku Royals are going into this midweek game bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings, and just 22 points from 27 games.



The relegation-threatened side has only won one game in the last five matches.



With two defeats and two draws, things are not looking good for the team.