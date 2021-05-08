GPL match preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Legon Cities

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities clash in Elmina in what is expected to be a tight contest as both teams need the three points to boost their survival in the Ghana Premier League.

The match will be played at Nduom Sports Complex as the Cape Coast stadium has been closed down for renovation works to commence.



Dwarfs are four points from safety and want to extend it while Legon Cities are in the relegation zone.



This could be Bashir Hayford's last game as reports indicate that the club has reached an agreement with Maxwell Konadu to take charge as head coach.

The two teams come into the game on the back of defeats to title contenders.



Dwarfs suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Medeama while Legon Cities were beaten 1-0 at home by Kotoko.



Dwarfs got the better of Cities in the first meeting of the season as they won 2-1 in Accra.