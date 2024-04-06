GPL match preview: Hearts of Oak face in-from Bibiani Gold Stars in Accra

Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are back to the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend to face Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians return to their favourite grounds after spending a couple of weeks playing their home games away from the Accra Sports Stadium due to the African Games competition.



The 2004 CAF Confederations Cup winners are aiming to beat Goldstars to bounce back to winning ways after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against league leaders, Samartex two weeks ago.



The defeat against Samartex was their under Ivorian trainer Aboubakar Ouattara, ending their eight-game unbeaten streak.



Hearts of Oak have been impressive under the Ivorian coach, who joined the club before the start of the second round of the season. They have managed two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games.



The Rainbow Boys are 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 33 points and are aiming for maximum points against Goldstars to push them further on the league log.



Ouattara and his charges are brimming with confidence ahead of the much-anticipated clash scheduled for Sunday. The Premier League giants will be aiming for the three points to put smiles on the faces of their teaming fans upon their return to the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Duns Park and Hearts of Oak will be yearning for victory this time on home turf.



Hearts of Oak are ahead in their last five meetings with Goldstars, winning three and drawing two in the process.



Bibiani Goldstars, on the other hand, have just been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. The team’s outstanding performance in March has earned head coach Frimpong Manso a place in the coach of the month nominees.



The miners are yet to lose a game in the Ghanaian top-flight since their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on March 1, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium. In their last four games, Goldstars have managed two wins and two draws, which serve as proof of their top form.



With 29 points, Bibiani Goldstars occupies the 13th position on the domestic top-flight table.



With an electrifying atmosphere in Accra, the two teams are expected to produce a scintillating football for the fans.