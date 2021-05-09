GPL match preview: Hearts of Oak vs King Faisal

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak will be at home on Sunday night against King Faisal after two matches on the road which left them winless.

The Phobians drew 1-1 at Karela and with ten men, were nailed 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams against Dreams FC.



Samuel Boadu has been blowing both hot and cold since taking charge and needs to find consistency in results.



He goes into the late kickoff without defender Nuru Sulley who got sent off after accumulating yellow cards in the defeat.



Hearts are in fourth place on the table and five points behind leaders and perennial rivals Asante Kotoko.

King Faisal needs a win badly to revive their bid of surviving eviction but do they have the men for the task ahead.



Second-bottom, they have one win in five matches of the second half of the season which is simply not good enough.



But they remain hopeful that a win against a title-chasing side is possible.