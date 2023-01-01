GPL match preview: High flying Hearts of Oak to host Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak will look to preserve their unbeaten run as they also aim at starting the new year with a victory when they take on Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The matchday 10 fixture gives the Phobians the chance to stretch their undefeated streak to seven matches. They have not lost a match in the league since Slavko Matic took over as head coach of the club.



Hearts have gone seven games in all competitions on the bounce without a defeat with their last loss dating back to October last year in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Phobians could be joint leaders on the league standings with Aduana Stars if they see off the Hunters on Monday at the Cape Coast stadium.



Hearts go into the game without five key players including skipper Gladson Awako. The rest are Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, Seidu Suraj, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Konadu Yiadom who are all part of the Ghana home-based national team camping in Egypt.



Bechem will tackle the Phobians in a good shape having played three matches on the trot in the premiership with wins against Dreams FC at away and a home win over Nsoatreman FC and a home draw against Tamale City FC.

However, they go into the game against Hearts on the back of their FA Cup defeat to Asante Kotoko SC on Boxing Day in Kumasi, being eliminated after post-match penalty shootouts.



The Hunters are winless in their last eight matches against Hearts in all competitions where they have lost five times and drawn thrice in the process.



Bechem's last triumph over the Rainbows in the Ghana Premier League was on July 9, 2017 when Amed Toure's solitary goal won the day for them.



First goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu isn't available to face the Phobians since he is a member of the Ghana team currently in Egypt preparing for the CHAN tournament.