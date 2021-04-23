GPL match preview: Karela United v Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Karela at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United on matchday 21 in the 2020/2021 Premier League.

The Phobians moved to third place on the table after a hard-fought win over Inter Allies in Accra, but Karela is slowly dropping down the log after a draw and two defeats in the second round.



The Anyinase boys battled to a pulsating draw against Ashantigold, before suffering back-to-back defeats to Inter Allies and Dreams in Dawu.



Meanwhile, the Phobians defeated Aduana Stars before losing bizarrely to Ashantigold following a last-minute penalty. They beat Inter Allies to climb up the table.



Karela's top scorer Diawise Taylor has struggled with form in the second round, with his strike partner Kwame Boateng starting most of the games from the bench.

Midfielders Sadiq Alhassan and Umar Bashiru will be expected to control events in the middle despite facing stiff opposition from Hearts of Oak's Emmanuel Nettey and Nurudeen Alhassan.



The Rainbow club will also be reliant on winger Patrick Razak, who has been the creative spark in the team.



Karela has lost just a game at home this season, making them a difficult side to beat in Anyinase.



The Phobians are however bad travelers, picking only nine points on the road.