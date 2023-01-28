GPL match report: Abegnego Tetteh nets brace on his debut as Gold Stars beat Tamale City

New signing Abednego Tetteh

Tamale City’s slump continued on Saturday, 28 January 2023, and it was in front of their home fans when they lost 3-2 to Gold Stars.

New signing Abednego Tetteh announced his presence with a bang by bagging a brace including the clincher at the death.



It was City who shot into the lead after seven minutes through striker Sampson Eduku.



But the home side were pegged back just in injury time of the first half when Gold Stars level courtesy of Emmanuel Appau.



On 54 minutes, Tamale City regained their lead through lead striker Eduku for a brace.

Tetteh remained all and sundry about his prolificacy when he scored to tie the score-line at 2-2 on 68 minutes.



When we all thought the game was headed for a draw, Tetteh popped up again with a clinical strike to seal the win.



Gold Stars are yet to lose a match in ten matches.